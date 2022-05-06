Holderness Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.36.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,325. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

