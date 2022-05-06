Holderness Investments Co. Purchases 700 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,490,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 109.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,181 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 866.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620,724 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,288,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 658.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,328,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IP stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $48.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,516,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $65.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average is $47.03.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

