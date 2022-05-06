Holderness Investments Co. Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.52. 2,784,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,239. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.81. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.37 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

