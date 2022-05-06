Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.9% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.43. 3,624,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,120. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.81 and a 200-day moving average of $197.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

