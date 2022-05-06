Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after buying an additional 350,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after buying an additional 165,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,057,000 after buying an additional 387,447 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,455,000 after buying an additional 320,604 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.94. 87,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

