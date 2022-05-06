Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Increased to $232.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $197.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.81 and a 200-day moving average of $197.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 65.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,610 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

