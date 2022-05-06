Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Raised to $203.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HON. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $227.14.

Shares of HON opened at $197.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $134.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

