Hoo Token (HOO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $107.48 Million

Hoo Token (HOO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Hoo Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00003624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoo Token has a market capitalization of $107.48 million and $6.25 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hoo Token has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.15 or 0.00206096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.51 or 0.00221002 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.03 or 0.00483719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00039654 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72,181.38 or 2.00625923 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hoo Token Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com . The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937

Hoo Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using U.S. dollars.

