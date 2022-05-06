HOPR (HOPR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $546,327.00

HOPR (HOPR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HOPR has a total market cap of $26.84 million and approximately $546,327.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HOPR has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOPR alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.83 or 0.00191581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.19 or 0.00223201 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.58 or 0.00485911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00039612 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,798.57 or 2.02620011 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About HOPR

HOPR was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.