HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.25

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.25 and last traded at $55.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HORIBA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.43.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems for various applications. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, emission measurement systems, drive line test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages R&D facilities.

