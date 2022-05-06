Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 41.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of HRZN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.52. 1,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,972. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $300.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.01. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 245,900.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

