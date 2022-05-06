Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hostess Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $0.93-0.98 EPS.

TWNK stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,893. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWNK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

