HSBC Upgrades Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) to Hold

HSBC upgraded shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($24.86) to GBX 1,800 ($22.49) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.86) to GBX 1,650 ($20.61) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,716.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDGF opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

