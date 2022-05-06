HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Position Reduced by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at $26,842,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot stock traded up $17.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $358.90. 57,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.91 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $333.71 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $446.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.99.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.08.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

