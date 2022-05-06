HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.722-1.728 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.HubSpot also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.42-0.44 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBS. Mizuho raised their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $712.75.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $51.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $341.21. 1,508,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,914. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $446.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $578.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of -204.32 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $333.71 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 84,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in HubSpot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,294,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in HubSpot by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,522,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

