HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $409-410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.91 million.HubSpot also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $667.08.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $39.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $380.50. 43,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,440. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $333.71 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $446.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $578.99.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 84,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $3,522,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

