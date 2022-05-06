Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.95

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.95 and last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 32580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

HPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -833.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 374,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 17,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

