Hugh M. Brown Purchases 824 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,486. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

