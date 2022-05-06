Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Down 10.7%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) traded down 10.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.37. 9,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 278,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

Get Humacyte alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,708,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,590,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,805,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.