Hunting (LON:HTG) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has GBX 300 ($3.75) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 200 ($2.50).

HTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.12) target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 313 ($3.91).

Get Hunting alerts:

Shares of HTG stock opened at GBX 290 ($3.62) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £478.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93. Hunting has a 52 week low of GBX 142.80 ($1.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 345.50 ($4.32). The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 299.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.19%.

In other Hunting news, insider Bruce Ferguson sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.10), for a total transaction of £31,537.20 ($39,396.88).

About Hunting (Get Rating)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.