Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hunting from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of HNTIF opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. Hunting has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

