Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.78.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $219.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.78. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

