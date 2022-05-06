Hush 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,379.00 (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $3,379.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.60 or 0.00342768 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00077333 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00087356 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006226 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.