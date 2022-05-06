HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUTCHMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

HCM stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.20. 763,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,039. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $43.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCM. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in HUTCHMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,440,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 175.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,030,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after buying an additional 1,930,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,771,000 after buying an additional 448,350 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 185.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,334,000 after buying an additional 396,026 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HUTCHMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,438,000. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.