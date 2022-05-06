Hydro One (TSE:H) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s previous close.
H has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hydro One to an “underperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CSFB downgraded Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.88.
Shares of H traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$34.80. 422,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,169. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$29.13 and a twelve month high of C$36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23. The company has a market cap of C$20.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.32.
Hydro One Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
