Hydro One (TSE:H) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s previous close.

H has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hydro One to an “underperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CSFB downgraded Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.88.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of H traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$34.80. 422,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,169. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$29.13 and a twelve month high of C$36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23. The company has a market cap of C$20.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.32.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.6900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydro One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.