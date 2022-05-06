IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.19

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.19 and traded as low as C$11.09. IBI Group shares last traded at C$11.48, with a volume of 59,754 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBG. TD Securities boosted their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.50 price objective on IBI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.69.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.18. The stock has a market cap of C$387.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$112.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$105.78 million. On average, analysts expect that IBI Group Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About IBI Group (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

