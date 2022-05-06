ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on July 14th

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

ICF International has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ICF International to earn $5.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $100.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.69. ICF International has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ICF International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ICF International by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,801 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ICF International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

