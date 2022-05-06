ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ICFI. Truist Financial increased their price target on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Shares of ICFI stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.37. The company had a trading volume of 144,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,341. ICF International has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.69. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.67.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.66 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 4.58%. ICF International’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICF International will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ICF International by 582.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

