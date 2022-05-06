ICHI (ICHI) Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week

ICHI (ICHI) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 6th. ICHI has a market capitalization of $22.30 million and $405,049.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $4.79 or 0.00013326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ICHI has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00223342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00039776 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,088.51 or 1.97741729 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,655,392 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.