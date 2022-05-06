Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Trading Up 20%

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 74,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 104,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. The firm has a market cap of C$16.59 million and a PE ratio of -20.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Get Iconic Minerals alerts:

About Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.