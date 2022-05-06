IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Announces Earnings Results

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. IDACORP updated its FY22 guidance to $4.85-$5.05 EPS.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $106.22. The stock had a trading volume of 267,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. IDACORP has a one year low of $95.26 and a one year high of $118.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.81.

Get IDACORP alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in IDACORP by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in IDACORP by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDACORP (Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.