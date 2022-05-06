Idle (IDLE) Price Down 24.8% Over Last Week

Idle (IDLE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Idle has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $35,458.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. One Idle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00176919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.49 or 0.00222738 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.92 or 0.00486832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00039678 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,606.65 or 2.00926101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,610,595 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

