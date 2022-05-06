Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.16-5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $42.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,550,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. Illumina has a 1-year low of $239.03 and a 1-year high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $440.77.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,559 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

