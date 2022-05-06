Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Trading Down 15.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 15.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $506.00 to $492.00. The stock traded as low as $240.52 and last traded at $246.14. 19,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 726,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.72.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.91.
In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.29 and its 200-day moving average is $359.37.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.
About Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

