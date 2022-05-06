ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. ImageWare Systems shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 1,431,191 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67.
ImageWare Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IWSY)
