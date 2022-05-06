iMe Lab Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.61 Million (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, iMe Lab has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. iMe Lab has a market cap of $4.61 million and approximately $515,366.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.38 or 0.00223403 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00039659 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,602.65 or 1.93826455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.