Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Immatics stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,485. Immatics has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($2.24). Immatics had a negative net margin of 260.05% and a negative return on equity of 154.19%. The company had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Immatics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Immatics by 69.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Immatics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Immatics by 161.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

