Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMUX. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Immunic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.75.

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. Immunic has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Immunic by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,370,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,467,000 after buying an additional 51,631 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 924,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 75,530 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

