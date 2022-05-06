Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Incyte by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,774,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Incyte by 727.7% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 247,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 217,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 292,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,845,923.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.28. 1,213,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte (Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.