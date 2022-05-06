Independent Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Independent Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF makes up about 1.5% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Independent Family Office LLC owned 1.23% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 198,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 74,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 38,620 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.91. 30,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,894. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1-year low of $81.73 and a 1-year high of $98.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.03.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

