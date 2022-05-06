Independent Family Office LLC Buys New Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.53.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PNC traded down $4.85 on Thursday, hitting $168.87. 1,842,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,219. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.41. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.10 and a 52-week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.