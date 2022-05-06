Independent Family Office LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Independent Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,230 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,069 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $115.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,330.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,288,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,028. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,614.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,755.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,193.62 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

