Independent Family Office LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $334,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,714,000.
NYSEARCA IJS traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.54. 410,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,265. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average is $102.78. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $111.85.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
