Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Down 20.1% Over Last Week

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $904,855.05 and approximately $15,449.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.62 or 0.00223819 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00039650 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,725.05 or 1.93941562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

