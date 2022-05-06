indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. indie Semiconductor reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

indie Semiconductor stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.72. 1,487,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,126. The company has a market cap of $874.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.

In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $697,445.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,515.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,945. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $5,688,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 219,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions. It offers its solution for advanced driver assistance systems, including light detection and ranging, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

