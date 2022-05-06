Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $102.32

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $102.32 and traded as low as $95.66. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $98.75, with a volume of 18,461,056 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.08 and a 200 day moving average of $102.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 239,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

