Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IFNNY. Citigroup upgraded Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.00) to €5.55 ($5.84) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($50.74) to €48.40 ($50.95) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.37) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.99.

IFNNY stock opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.07%.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

