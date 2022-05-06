Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Ingredion worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

NYSE:INGR traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.19. 8,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,098. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.94%.

Ingredion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.