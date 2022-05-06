Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Stake Trimmed by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,790 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.95. 7,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,229. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.51.

