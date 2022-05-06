Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INVA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Innoviva stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 54.02 and a current ratio of 24.06. Innoviva has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $107.68 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 47.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 5,385,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $26,926,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Innoviva by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Innoviva by 660.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innoviva by 12.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

